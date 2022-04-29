NFL Draft 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Day 2 and Day 3

✖

The NFL Draft continues on Friday and Saturday with Rounds 2-7. After an exciting first-round, NFL fans are looking forward to which prospects are taking off the board this weekend. Round 2 and Round 3 will air on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. And Rounds 4-7 will also be on the three networks starting at noon ET.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft saw the Jacksonville Jaguars select Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker No. 1 overall. He is the first Bulldogs defensive player to be selected No. 1 overall in the draft and the first player in the position to not be named an All-American or All-Conference athlete while in college.

"He played all up and down the defensive line at Georgia," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. "He's just a tremendous kid. He's going to be great for the locker room. It's exciting to be able to see where he can help us. He's already coming into a good room and he just made the room better. We're excited for that."

One of the big things that stood out in the first round was just one quarterback was selected. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett No. 20 overall, and it's a fitting pick since Pickett played college football at the University of Pittsburgh. "I was speechless," Pickett said. "It's a lifelong — 23 years of hard work to get to this point, and that all came in a phone call. It was probably one of the best moments of my life, and I'm so excited to get started and get to work with the guys who are next door to me my whole career with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

"I had a pretty good feeling when I got to 20 that that would be the call. As soon as the Saints pick went in, I got the call. My dad saw, my fiancée saw, so we were all incredibly excited for it. I honestly just broke down. Like I said before, I'm just repeating myself, but it's my life's work in one phone call. It's really special." The NFL Draft is being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.