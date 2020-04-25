NFL Draft 2020: Twitter Lights up After Luke Bryan Performs
Saturday afternoon, the final four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft took place. These are the rounds where more "longshot" players get their opportunity to secure a spot on the roster. Traditionally, the third day is when the 32 teams use monkeys and other animals to announce their selections, but that was no longer possible due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the broadcast featured a Zoom concert.
ESPN interrupted the selection announcements for an impromptu concert by country star Luke Bryan. The singer was broadcasting from his home in Nashville in order to perform the song "Play It Again" on his acoustic guitar. He also spoke about the work that he and Verizon have been doing to provide support during the coronavirus outbreak. Bryan continued to perform while the various selections scrolled across the bottom of the screen.
While ESPN had high hopes for this performance on Saturday afternoon, it was met with considerably different reactions. The viewers were upset about the concert appearing on NFL Network and ESPN, and they didn't want to see or hear it anymore. The Twitter users voiced this opinion frequently on Saturday afternoon while proclaiming that this music was not what they wanted to pair with the NFL Draft.
I can't decide which was worse...the Luke Bryan stream or the Green Bay Packer's draft so far. #NFLDraft2020— Sean O'Donnell (@_Sean_ODonnell) April 25, 2020
Luke, everything wrong with modern country music, Bryan.— Chris Kilts (@kilts77) April 25, 2020
[Sees Luke Bryan playing during the draft]
Ok NFL, you made your point. Sharing all the tragedies that have happened to every draft pick isn't THE worst thing you could do— Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) April 25, 2020
We don't need another gratuitous Luke Bryan sighting. https://t.co/McrOnkwpfj— James McCourtney (@binger1rules) April 25, 2020
2021 NFL Draft Wishlist:— Nick Calcaterra (@nickcalc) April 25, 2020
- No Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan singing a full song during the NFL Draft makes me want to go to Walmart without a mask on.— Hand Man (@HandoCaljizzian) April 25, 2020
Does Luke Bryan just repeat the same phrase over and over in all his songs? "Country girl shake it for me", "Play it again", I hate country as it is, but he seems worse than most. https://t.co/DWbm01Xurl— Stag 🦅 (@Stagosaurus) April 25, 2020
country music playing during this Draft. make it stop @espn pic.twitter.com/cfMd5iZRjV— wholesome black man (@callmehuie) April 25, 2020
I miss when the third day of the draft featured a monkey announcing a draft pick over a Luke Bryan concert.— Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 25, 2020
I seriously doubt that Luke Bryan could win any given local county fair talent contest.— Matt Blair (@cmattu) April 25, 2020
Getting drafted into the NFL during a live performance of Luke Bryan's "Play It Again" has to easily be the worst possible feeling of all times.— Jordan Schaller (@Jojo_Schaller32) April 25, 2020
This country is hurting enough, we don't need Luke Bryan singing during the #NFLDraft— Zαcκ (@Zack5cott) April 25, 2020
MAKE THE LUKE BRYAN STOP— Jeremy Escovitz (@JDogJSwizzle7) April 25, 2020
If you want to complain about Luke Bryan doing a track during the #NFLDraft .... what else do you need to understand this is a TV event first, football event second.
Grow up.... move on
(FYI: Not a fan of Luke Bryan) #NFLDraft2020— John Mamola (@JohnMamola) April 25, 2020