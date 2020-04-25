NFL Draft 2020: Twitter Lights up After Luke Bryan Performs

Saturday afternoon, the final four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft took place. These are the rounds where more "longshot" players get their opportunity to secure a spot on the roster. Traditionally, the third day is when the 32 teams use monkeys and other animals to announce their selections, but that was no longer possible due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the broadcast featured a Zoom concert.

ESPN interrupted the selection announcements for an impromptu concert by country star Luke Bryan. The singer was broadcasting from his home in Nashville in order to perform the song "Play It Again" on his acoustic guitar. He also spoke about the work that he and Verizon have been doing to provide support during the coronavirus outbreak. Bryan continued to perform while the various selections scrolled across the bottom of the screen.

While ESPN had high hopes for this performance on Saturday afternoon, it was met with considerably different reactions. The viewers were upset about the concert appearing on NFL Network and ESPN, and they didn't want to see or hear it anymore. The Twitter users voiced this opinion frequently on Saturday afternoon while proclaiming that this music was not what they wanted to pair with the NFL Draft.