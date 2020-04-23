NFL Draft 2020: Mel Kiper and Todd McShay Place Bet on Quarterback Prospects

✖

Round 1 of the NFL Draft has arrived, and it's very likely Joe Burrow will be selected No. 1 overall. There's no debate about the LSU quarterback being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals, but when it comes to two other top quarterback prospects, there has been some discussion about where they will land. Back in February, ESPN NFL Draft experts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay placed a 5,000 bet on Jordan Love of Utah State and Justin Hebert of Oregon. McShay believes Love will be drafted ahead of Herbert, and Kiper vice versa — and the loser will donate $5,000 to The V Foundation.

In Kiper's latest mock draft, he has Herbert being drafted No. 6 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, and he has Love going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 19. Kiper said Herbert will be taken by the Chargers since the Miami Dolphins will draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5. He explained: "This scenario would leave Herbert for the Chargers, and he's a great fit for a team that has some weapons on offense. That said, I wouldn't be shocked if L.A. skipped quarterback altogether, drafted an offensive tackle and went all-in on Tyrod Taylor for 2020."

Here we go: @McShay13 bet @MelKiperESPN $5,000 that Jordan Love will go ahead of Justin Herbert in April’s draft; loser of the bet sends $5,000 to the @TheVFoundation. pic.twitter.com/Ix5dDnPFgt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2020

McShay's most recent mock draft was released in March, and he has Love being drafted No. 6 to the Chargers while placing Herbert at No. 9 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When it comes to Love and the Chargers, McShay stated: "Yes, this is a bit of a reach, but the Chargers struck out in the Tom Brady sweepstakes, and they are looking for long-term answers under center. (They can live in the short term with Tyrod Taylor.) Could free agents Cam Newton or Jameis Winston be in play? Maybe. I'm told Los Angeles likes all four of the top quarterbacks in the draft class -- and this pick could end up being Oregon's Justin Herbert, too -- but Love has the arm to make NFL-caliber throws and should be available here at No. 6."

Love threw 17 interceptions in his final season at Utah State, but he has been compared to Patrick Mahomes in terms of how he throws the ball. The right caching staff could take Love's game to the next level. Herbert has all the tools to be the next great NFL quarterback. He has the size, arm strength and mobility to be an All-Pro player.