NFL Divisional Round: Time, Channel and How to Watch Jaguars vs Chiefs Playoff Game

The divisional round of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs is here, and the first game features two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Jaguars won the AFC South at the end of the season and rallied to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round last week. Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half but bounced back in the second to finish with four touchdown passes in the win against the Chargers. The Jaguars are playing good football right now but know they have to play mistake-free to beat the Chiefs in their home stadium.

"It's a tough place to play," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said when talking about Arrowhead Stadium, per the team's official website. "They're a good football team. The crowd is a great crowd. It's loud. They keep you pressing the envelope and trying to get the snap off from time to time. You're trying to stay out of penalties and things of that nature. It's tough to go in there and play. We understand that. We've prepared that way and we'll see what happens."

The Chiefs had last week off since they are the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They finished the regular season with a 14-3 record in 2022, and Mahomes played a big role in the team's success. He finished the year with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and a passer rating of 105.2 with a 67.1 completion percentage. Having the week off is good for the Chiefs to get players rested and healthy. At the same time, the players made sure they aren't too relaxed since they are playing a Jaguars team that has a lot of momentum.

"You make sure you stay working out, stay moving around and [don't] just sit on the couch all week, [but] when we get ready to go next week, I just try to be prepared and ready to roll," Mahomes said, per the Chiefs' official website. "So, [it's] a little bit of both. You get off your feet and you rest, but you still move around enough that your body is in a good shape whenever you get to [our] first playoff game."