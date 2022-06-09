NFL Announces Dates and Times of 2022 Preseason Schedule
The 2022 NFL season starts in three months, and that means preseason games will be here very soon. This week, the NFL announced its dates and times for all the preseason games, and this action starts in August with the Hall of Fame game. This will be the second year that the majority of NFL teams will play just three games instead of four. With the regular season extended the 17 games, the NFL made the decision last year to have the teams play three preseason games and give them the week off before the regular season kicks off.
"I feel what we should be doing is always to the highest quality, and I'm not sure preseason games meet that level right now," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, in 2019, per CBS Sports. "I'm not sure, talking with coaches, that four preseason games is necessary any more to get ready for a season to evaluate players, develop players. There are other ways of doing that, and we've had a lot of discussions about that." Here's a look at the dates and times for the NFL preseason games. Note: All the times listed are Eastern/PM
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, August 4 – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders, NBC (8 p.m. ET)
The Hall of Fame game will officially kick off the 2022 preseason. And because of that, both the Jaguars and Raiders will play a fourth preseason game since they start one week earlier than the other 30 teams.prevnext
Nationally Televised Games (Week 2)
Thursday, August 18 – Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, ESPN (8:00 PM)
Sunday, August 21 – Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals FOX (8:00 PM)
Monday, August 22 – Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets ESPN (8:00 PM)prevnext
Nationally Televised Games (Week 3)
Thursday, August 25 – San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, Prime Video (8:15 PM)
Sunday, August 28 – Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS (4:30 PM)prevnext
Week 1
Thursday, August 11
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:00
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30
Friday, August 12
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:00
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7:00
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30
Saturday, August 13
Kansas City at Chicago, 1:00
Carolina at Washington, 1:00
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4:00
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:00
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30
New Orleans at Houston, 8:00
Dallas at Denver, 9:00
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10:00
Sunday, August 14
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25prevnext
Week 2
Thursday, August 18
Chicago at Seattle (ESPN), 8:00
Friday, August 19
Carolina at New England, 7:00
New Orleans at Green Bay, 8:00
Houston at L.A. Rams, 10:00
Saturday, August 20
Denver at Buffalo, 1:00
Detroit at Indianapolis, 1:00
Washington at Kansas City, 4:00
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7:00
Las Vegas at Miami, 7:00
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:00
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7:00
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10:00
Sunday, August 21
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:00
Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:00
Baltimore at Arizona (FOX), 8:00
Monday, August 22
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets (ESPN), 8:00prevnext
Week 3
Thursday, August 25
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:00
San Francisco at Houston (Prime Video), 8:15
Friday, August 26
Buffalo at Carolina, 7:00
Seattle at Dallas, 8:00
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:00
New England at Las Vegas, 8:15
Saturday, August 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6:00
Washington at Baltimore, 7:00
Chicago at Cleveland, 7:00
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:00
Arizona at Tennessee, 7:00
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30
Minnesota at Denver, 9:00
Sunday, August 28
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1:00
Detroit at Pittsburgh (CBS), 4:30prevnext
Overview
There will be six nationally televised games including one streaming on Prime Video. Another thing that stands out with the schedule is one Monday night game will be played, which is the Falcons vs. the Jets (Aug. 22). And the Hall of Fame Game will be an opportunity to honor the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, which features Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Aart McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young.prev