NFL Announces Dates and Times of 2022 Preseason Schedule

The 2022 NFL season starts in three months, and that means preseason games will be here very soon. This week, the NFL announced its dates and times for all the preseason games, and this action starts in August with the Hall of Fame game. This will be the second year that the majority of NFL teams will play just three games instead of four. With the regular season extended the 17 games, the NFL made the decision last year to have the teams play three preseason games and give them the week off before the regular season kicks off.

"I feel what we should be doing is always to the highest quality, and I'm not sure preseason games meet that level right now," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, in 2019, per CBS Sports. "I'm not sure, talking with coaches, that four preseason games is necessary any more to get ready for a season to evaluate players, develop players. There are other ways of doing that, and we've had a lot of discussions about that." Here's a look at the dates and times for the NFL preseason games. Note: All the times listed are Eastern/PM