Former NFL Cornerback Fred Smoot Arrested in Virginia

Former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot was arrested in Virginia on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports. Smoot was taken into custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, and as of Friday morning, he remained behind bars. Police told TMZ Sports Smoot was arrested for a misdemeanor failure to comply with support obligations. No other details were announced.

Smoot has been in legal trouble before. He has been arrested a few times, including in 2019 when he didn't appear in court over minor traffic violations. Smoot was also involved in the 2005 Minnesota Vikings "Love Boat" scandal where multiple players were accused of hiring prostitutes for a sex part. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and being a public nuisance on a watercraft stemming from the incident.

In 2001, Smoot was selected by Washington in the second round of the NFL Draft. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2001 after posting 33 tackles, five interceptions and 12 passes defended. Smoot played for Washington for another three seasons before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2005. He would for the Vikings for two seasons before returning to Washington where he would finish out his career. When Smoot signed with Washington in 2007, it was a five-year contract. He was released from the team following the 2009 season. In his career, Smoot recorded 21 interceptions and 85 passes defended in 129 games.

Smoot played college football at Mississippi State and was selected to the All-SEC First Team in 1999 and 2000. In a 2019 interview, Smoot talked about playing for head coach Jackie Sherrill who was with the team from 1991 to 2003. "Playing for Coach Sherrill was kind of magical," Smoot said per TexAgs.com. "When he came in to recruit me, my momma didn't take kindly to anybody. He came in and sat on the couch, and I went to go get something out of the fridge. When I came back, my momma said I was going to Mississippi State, and I didn't know what had happened. Coach had a way with people and really brought people to his teams that he wants. When you look at his recruiting class, he knew with the players he was bringing in that he could change this instantly. Coach Sherrill wanted fun players. Coach really let his guys be who they are. He's a snake charmer!"