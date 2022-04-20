NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver Requests Trade From Team

✖

A superstar wide receiver is looking to be traded. According to ESPN, Deebo Samuel has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him. This comes after he was selected to the All-Pro First Team and his first Pro Bowl last year as well as helping the 49ers reach the NFC Championship game.

"(Samuel) did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request," Jeff Darlington reported Wednesday, per CBS Sports, "but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization." The NFL Network also reported that Samuel requested the trade to the 49ers more than a week ago, leading to the two sides ending contract talks. He currently has one year reaming on his rookie contract.

"San Francisco wants to pay Deebo Samuel, but Deebo Samuel was the one who scrubbed the 49ers logos off his social media page," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Tuesday, per NBC Sports Bay Area. "Deebo Samuel was the one that essentially, basically made it known he wanted to move on. San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day. It's not hard to figure out what the contract would look like. ... This ... is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done."

Samuel was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made a big impact during his rookie season, catching 57 passes for 820 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel also rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. But the 2021 season is when everyone took notice of Samuel's talents. In 16 games, Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 365 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 carries.

In an interview with PFT Live back in February, Samuel talked about the one thing that surprised him the most during the 2021 season. "It kind of caught me by surprise, not going to lie," Samuel said on PFT Live. "It started midseason, [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan] came to me he was like, 'Hey Deebo, we're going to hand you the ball a little bit this week.' Then from there on it's just, 'All right, you're getting more carries here, you're getting more carries, you're getting more carries.' It just kept growing."