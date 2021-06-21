Eli Manning Rejoins New York Giants in New Role

✖

Eli Manning is back with the New York Giants. No, he's not going to be the starting quarterback this fall, but the Giants announced he will be with the team in an off-the-field capacity. Manning, who retired from the NFL in 2019, will help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations. He will also help the Giants with content development and fan engagement activities.

"For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office," John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we're thrilled to welcome him back."

Manning is happy to be back with the Giants, a team where he spent his entire NFL career. "After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I've spent the past 16 years with – like the trainers and equipment guys, video, scouting, management, owners – it's incredibly exciting to be back," Manning said. "Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it."

Along with the announcement of Manning's new role, the Giants announced that the former star quarterback will be inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor and have his No. 10 jersey retired on September 26. On that day, the Giants will face the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium.

"It's a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling," Manning said. "I don't know what the emotions will be that day. I know they'll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it's going to be special. I think it's an opportunity for me to thank everybody here – teammates, coaches and the organization – for believing in me, for bringing me to New York and for giving me a chance to have success." In 16 seasons, Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins and was named Super Bowl MVP for both games. He was also named to the Pro Bowl four times.