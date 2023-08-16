New York Knicks Player Marries High School Sweetheart

A star NBA player will enter the 2023-24 season as a married man. Jalen Bruson of the New York Knicks tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago in July. Marks told PEOPLE, "We wanted it to be a big party: celebratory and joyful, with lights, lasers, a fun DJ, good food, good drinks."

Some of Brunson's teammates were in attendance, including Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. His college friend and former teammate Ryan Arcidiancono officiated the ceremony. Arcidiacono played with Brunson when he was with the Knicks and they were teammates in college. Marks' Aunt Karen and Brunson's family friend Lawanda performed readings and the couple's dog, Kona, acted as the flower girl.

"We wanted to bring all of our closest friends [and] family together in a city that means so much to both of us," Brunson tells PEOPLE, adding that it's "emotional to see everyone important to us in the same room." Brunson and Marks first got together at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois. The two went to different colleges as Bruson attended Villanova and Marks went to the University of Illinois. Brunson proposed to Marks at their high school basketball court last September.

"She's always been by my side and I'm lucky to have her," Brunson said. "I'm excited to celebrate this special milestone with all of our closest friends and family, who have been so supportive over the many years of our relationship. There's a lot of shared history. I'm looking forward to finally calling Ali my wife!"

Brunson, 26, just finished his first season with the Knicks and finished with 24 points and 6.2 assists per game, which are both career-high marks for him. He spent his first four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, and his best season was in 2021-21 when he tallied 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per contest. Brunson was selected by the Mavericks in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. During his time at Villanova, Brunson was named National Collegiate Player of the Year in 2018 after recording 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game. Brunson also helped the Wildcats win the national title in 2016 and 2018.