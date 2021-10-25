New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.

Flacco was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round back in 2008. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012 and was named Super Bowl MVP. He was a member of the Ravens for 11 seasons before joining the Denver Broncos in 2019. Last year, Flacco played for the Jets, starting four games and throwing or 864 yards six touchdowns and three interceptions. In March, Flacco signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.

The reason the Jets are bringing back Flacco is they need depth at the position. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson injured his knee against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and it was determined that he suffered a PCL sprain. This means that Wilson, who was selected No.2 overall by the Jets, could miss up to four weeks of action.

“I felt a pop, I felt a twist and like you kind of know when it’s different than just getting some sort of bruise or getting landed on or whatever,” Wilson said on the team’s official website. “I knew something had happened. It felt a little unstable and that was why I kind of wanted to make sure everything was OK. It was sore. I didn’t feel like I could move it at first. That was kind of why I laid there, tried to get my thoughts together.”

Flacco will be backing up Mike White on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. White will be making his first NFL start and is coming off a performance where he threw for 202 yards one touchdown and two interceptions against the Patriots. “I’m confident in myself,” White told reporters on Sunday. “I’m mostly confident in the guys we have in that locker room, the leaders we have. The coaching staff, too. Have to make the corrections necessary and keep going and being professionals and working our tails off and trying to get this thing going.”