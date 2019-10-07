Watch New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees Throw Football Weeks After Thumb Surgery

Drew Brees took a big step in his healing process. This past weekend, Brees posted a few videos on his Instagram page that shows him throwing a football weeks after having surgery on his right thumb. It was determined that Brees would miss six weeks of action, but by the looks of the way he’s throwing the ball, the New Orleans Saints QB could return a little sooner.

This comes on the heels of Brees returning to practice and doing drills on the side. Brees wasn’t throwing at the time, but he was wearing a non-contact jersey and putting in as much work as he could on his thumb.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He looked like he was having a grand ol’ time being back out on the field today, even if he wasn’t doing the same thing as everyone else. Spent a lot of time in the back just flexing the hell out of his thumb,” Luke Johnson of NOLA.com said on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram Shhhhhhhhh….🤫👍😉 A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Oct 5, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT

Brees injured the thumb in the team’s second game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams. He had surgery on the thumb a few days later in L.A. And has been out of action for the last three weeks. The Saints QB was recently on WWL radio and he said the thumb is getting stronger each and every day. A big reason Brees is healing at a fast rate could be the new technology he’s using to heal the thumb.

“He had an internal brace put in his thumb,” NFL insider Jay Glazer said on the show, Fox NFL Sunday. “He’s been out here in Los Angeles the last couple of weeks. (Brees) said, ‘It’s crazy. I’m already able to grip a little bit. The pain tolerance is going all the way down.’ He says, ‘My problem is next week when I’m expecting not to have any pain and I’m actually going to be able to grip the ball, I’m going to have to hold myself back from thinking I’m good to go.’ But he’s really looking at five weeks. This wouldn’t have been five weeks without this new technology.”

Saints are ready to have their leader back. However, they are still in a good position to win the NFC South as they have won the last three games. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater has done his job, throwing for 370 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and completing 73 percent of his passes during that span.