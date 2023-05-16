Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Defended for 'Just Practicing His 2nd Amendment Rights' in Latest Gun Video

By Brian Jones

Ja Morant is in trouble again for his latest Instagram live video. The Memphis Grizzlies star was seen in a video holding what happened to be a gun in the car. He has been suspended from all team activities, and because this isn't his first offense, Morant could see a "significant suspension" from the NBA. 

"I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season, if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video," NBA insider Andrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN's Get Up (per CBS Sports). "There's going to be some pressure even from other teams around the NBA that this isn't just harmful to the Memphis Grizzlies, but this is harmful on a league level. I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly."  

Two months ago, Morant was suspended for eight games for posting a video of him holding a gun at a Colorado nightclub. When he returned from his suspension, Mortant spoke to the media about his actions. 

"Obviously, I've made mistakes in the past that cause a lot of negative attention — not only to me, but my family as well, my team, the organization — and I'm completely sorry for that," Morant said. "So my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don't cause any of that no more."  While most think what Morant did was wrong, others arere standing by him. 

2nd Amendment Rights

The Twitter user continued: "He ain't do s— illegal, the NBA just gotta save face because they always got Steve Kerr b— a— crying about banning guns."

Losing Minds

The Twitter user continued: "Of course Ja Morant's behavior is reckless. He's not being self aware, especially given past incidents & contractual obligations. But the way people are ghettoizing it? It certainly reeks of stereotypes. Given the open worship of guns directly after Allen, TX seems hypocritical."

A Question

One person argued: "Yes he has a right to carry a firearm. But given the multiple occasions he's gotten in trouble for having one, do you really think he should be flashing it on Ig live? It's not a good look."

Trying to Understand

One person tweeted: "I can't believe I keep seeing the argument that guns are legal and it's our 2nd Amendment Right so Ja Morant shouldn't be in trouble.....ARE Y'ALL SERIOUS??"

A Patriot?

One person said: "Ja Morant getting crucified for practicing his 2nd amendment rights. Smh."

Another Question

One person wrote: "I don't understand the Ja Morant gun issue … how does 2nd amendment rights not imply for him .. how is he not allowed to have a gun// why is him having a gun a big issue."

Losing His Rights

And one person responded: "League policy prohibits a player from having a gun at a NBA facility or when traveling on league business. Team and the league have to investigate to ensure it was no violation of that policy. There are also rules on conduct detrimental that might be written into his contract."

