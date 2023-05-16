Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Defended for 'Just Practicing His 2nd Amendment Rights' in Latest Gun Video
Ja Morant is in trouble again for his latest Instagram live video. The Memphis Grizzlies star was seen in a video holding what happened to be a gun in the car. He has been suspended from all team activities, and because this isn't his first offense, Morant could see a "significant suspension" from the NBA.
"I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season, if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video," NBA insider Andrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN's Get Up (per CBS Sports). "There's going to be some pressure even from other teams around the NBA that this isn't just harmful to the Memphis Grizzlies, but this is harmful on a league level. I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly."
Two months ago, Morant was suspended for eight games for posting a video of him holding a gun at a Colorado nightclub. When he returned from his suspension, Mortant spoke to the media about his actions.
"Obviously, I've made mistakes in the past that cause a lot of negative attention — not only to me, but my family as well, my team, the organization — and I'm completely sorry for that," Morant said. "So my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don't cause any of that no more." While most think what Morant did was wrong, others arere standing by him.
2nd Amendment Rights
Nah idc Ja Morant just practicing his 2nd amendment rights.
foh— Desi Shakur (@Indikur) May 14, 2023
The Twitter user continued: "He ain't do s— illegal, the NBA just gotta save face because they always got Steve Kerr b— a— crying about banning guns."
Losing Minds
People losing their mind about Ja Morant holding a gun in a live video goes to show what people feel about race and the 2nd Amendment. Only certain people have a right to have a gun it seems— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 14, 2023
The Twitter user continued: "Of course Ja Morant's behavior is reckless. He's not being self aware, especially given past incidents & contractual obligations. But the way people are ghettoizing it? It certainly reeks of stereotypes. Given the open worship of guns directly after Allen, TX seems hypocritical."
A Question
America only cares if you carry or brandish a gun if you play for the NBA. Doesn’t Ja Morant have 2nd Amendment rights like the rest of us?— Jason Paulino (@PaulinoJason) May 14, 2023
One person argued: "Yes he has a right to carry a firearm. But given the multiple occasions he's gotten in trouble for having one, do you really think he should be flashing it on Ig live? It's not a good look."
Trying to Understand
I’m trying to understand this Ja Morant situation. Is it illegal for him to have a gun? If no, he should be allowed to exercise his 2nd Amendment Rights.— IG: RahiemShabazz (@rahiemshabazz) May 15, 2023
One person tweeted: "I can't believe I keep seeing the argument that guns are legal and it's our 2nd Amendment Right so Ja Morant shouldn't be in trouble.....ARE Y'ALL SERIOUS??"
A Patriot?
We need more God-fearing, pro 2nd amendment patriots like Ja Morant and less Communists like Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/azft2ZA8Dk— Ricky Hayden (Alpha Male) (@AlphaMaleRicky) May 16, 2023
One person said: "Ja Morant getting crucified for practicing his 2nd amendment rights. Smh."
Another Question
Ja Morant has a gun but media is acting like he drove across state lines to murder people or something what am I missing.
2nd amendment only if white?— Defund the police (@dalaimo13) May 14, 2023
One person wrote: "I don't understand the Ja Morant gun issue … how does 2nd amendment rights not imply for him .. how is he not allowed to have a gun// why is him having a gun a big issue."
Losing His Rights
Is there a reason that Ja Morant is not allowed to carry a gun? You see people posing with guns all the time on this platform and they do not get in any kind of trouble. Did he lose his 2nd amendment rights? I don’t really follow basketball but am curious. @CardPurchaser— getoffmylawn (@animedad69) May 14, 2023
And one person responded: "League policy prohibits a player from having a gun at a NBA facility or when traveling on league business. Team and the league have to investigate to ensure it was no violation of that policy. There are also rules on conduct detrimental that might be written into his contract."