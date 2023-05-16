Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Defended for 'Just Practicing His 2nd Amendment Rights' in Latest Gun Video

Ja Morant is in trouble again for his latest Instagram live video. The Memphis Grizzlies star was seen in a video holding what happened to be a gun in the car. He has been suspended from all team activities, and because this isn't his first offense, Morant could see a "significant suspension" from the NBA.

"I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season, if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video," NBA insider Andrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN's Get Up (per CBS Sports). "There's going to be some pressure even from other teams around the NBA that this isn't just harmful to the Memphis Grizzlies, but this is harmful on a league level. I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly."

Two months ago, Morant was suspended for eight games for posting a video of him holding a gun at a Colorado nightclub. When he returned from his suspension, Mortant spoke to the media about his actions.

"Obviously, I've made mistakes in the past that cause a lot of negative attention — not only to me, but my family as well, my team, the organization — and I'm completely sorry for that," Morant said. "So my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don't cause any of that no more." While most think what Morant did was wrong, others arere standing by him.