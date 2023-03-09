Ja Morant's Assault and Gun Scandals: A Full Timeline of Events

Ja Morant can't keep himself out of trouble. There have been several incidents reported about him with a gun and has led to the Memphis Grizzlies suspending him. With Morant being one the best players in the NBA, it has led to several experts and legends going after him, including Shaquille O'Neal.

"It was a bad choice," O'Neal said on Inside the NBA, per Sports Illustrated. "A bad decision. We have to stop putting ourselves in positions to where they can take away what we've worked so hard to get to. You should always believe in a higher power. I've always had the ability to stop time and say, 'If I do this, what's gonna be the outcome?'

"There's no excuse for what he did. Remember, he pressed the button on his phone. He went live. You don't go live, nobody knows he has the weapon, we're not talking about this. But he did that. "Why are you in the strip club with no shirt? Why are you walking around with a weapon? And why'd you hit the live button? So we have to stop putting ourselves in positions where they can take away the things that we work hard to get." Here's a look at a timeline of Morant's gun scandals.