NBA Player Hit by Car, Suffers Broken Ribs

An NBA veteran player was hit by a motor vehicle while walking near his home in Philadelphia on Saturday. According to The Athletic, Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was treated at a local hospital after being struck by the vehicle and suffered broken ribs, as well as several bruises and cuts. He is in stable condition and is expected to be out of action for a significant period of time.

"Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle tonight in Center City, Philadelphia, the 76ers said in a statement. "He is currently in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital. We will share more information as it becomes available. Please join us in sending our best to Kelly and his family as he recovers from the incident." Philadelphia Police said Oubre was hit by a vehicle that was traveling at high speed. The suspected car then fled the scene after the incident, and there is an active investigation.

Oubre, 27, signed with the 76ers in September after spending the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He was originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft but his rights were traded to the Washington Wizards. He was with the Wizards for nearly four seasons before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in December 2018. Oubre was with the Suns for a season and a half and was traded to the Golden State Warriors in November 2020. He joined the Hornets in August 2021, signing a two-year, $25 million contract. During the 2022-23 season, Oubre averaged 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 48 games. This year, Oubre has played in eight games and averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic in October, Oubre talked about coming off a career year in Charlotte. "Yeah I mean it was definitely – was very disheartening," Oubre said, per Sports Illustrated. "You know I gave it my all, to that city, as I do every single team. ..."I guess my efforts felt as if they were a little unappreciated. You would think averaging 20, having career years and things like that would be enough but it wasn't."