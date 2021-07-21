NBA Finals 2021: 2 Shootings Occur During Milwaukee Bucks' Celebration of Championship Win

✖

Three people were injured in two shootings that occurred in downtown Milwaukee on early Wednesday morning after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their first championship in 50 years, according to the Associated Press. The shootings happened at two different locations near Water Street. The incidents occurred across the Milwaukee River from Fiserv Form, where the game was played, and the Deer District Plaza where over 65,00 fans gathered for an outdoor watch party.

One of the victims was a 22-year-old man who had non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect in one of the shootings was in custody. Additionally, a police officer was trampled by people trying to get into the Deer District watch party after the area reached max capacity. The officer didn't suffer any major injuries.

Terrifying moments on Water Street as dozens of shots ring out where crowds of #Bucks fans were celebrating the win @cbs58 pic.twitter.com/DZqTjRrkc4 — Michele Fiore (@michelehana) July 21, 2021

In the other shooting, a 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one person is in custody and the other suspects are being sought. This all came after fans were celebrating the Bucks' historic win. After the team was down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, they were able to win the next four games to clinch the series. Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in Game 6 and was named NBA Finals MVP.

"It's been a long journey," Antetokounmpo told reporters on Tuesday night. "I've done it all, man. I did anything that I could just to be on the court, just to be in this position. I've not played. I've come off the bench. When I was 18, I started on the team. I went to the front office and told them to send me to the G League. I've played point guard. I've only defended. Slashed from the corners and everything. In my fourth year, I was able to lead as a ball-handler."

The moment in the Deer District when the Milwaukee #Bucks won the #NBAFinals for the first time in 50 years. 65,000 are here to witness history outside of the Fiserv Forum. CELEBRATE, MILWAUKEE!! pic.twitter.com/IVubkZYmeC — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 21, 2021

Antetokounmpo also talked about never dreaming about being an NBA Champion at his age. "I never thought I'm going to be 26 years old, with my team playing the NBA Finals," he said. "Just playing - like, I was just happy just being like not even winning, just being a part of this, of this journey."