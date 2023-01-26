NBA Broadcaster Fired Over Harassment Allegations

An NBA broadcaster is looking for a new team. According to the New York Post, New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network's research department. Brown worked with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York's 98.7 FM. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and had been with MSG since 2008.

"MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company," an MSG Networks spokesman said in a statement. "For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN."

Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown, who filled in for Clyde on several television broadcasts last season, has been fired due to harassment allegations. He is also the son of hall-of-famer Hubie Brown. pic.twitter.com/zaGm1olXP8 — Cynical Knicks Fan | CKF (@cynicalknicks) January 24, 2023

Before joining MSG, Brown worked as a regional advance scout for the Knicks from 2006-2008. He also spent six seasons with the Memphis Grizzles as a scout and assistant coach under his father. Brown became a Knicks radio analyst full-time in 2012 succeeding John Andraiese. Over the 10-year period, Brown worked in the booth with Cohen Spero Dedes and Mike Crispino.

In 2018, Brown spoke to Deobarton School student Gianni Restifo and was asked about his favorite moment from coaches in college or the NBA. "The first was when I was with Memphis in the 2003 playoffs," Brown, a Delbarton School alum, said. "It was the city of Memphis's first-ever playoff game. You could feel the electricity in the building. What this game meant to the city was unbelievable to be a part of. The one game that sticks out the most to me was the Knicks versus the Heat after Hurricane Sandy. To think about what was going on in the city was terrible, but the game was so riveting. It was beyond a playoff game and our players played amazingly well. The fans never let up the entire game and we blew out the Heat. This is truly special to me."

Brown was also asked about the advice his father gave him before working as a Knicks analyst. "The main thing he told me was to be myself," he said. "Often times it is hard to find a time to speak. I've worked with a couple people where I really need to assert myself. As the analyst, it s my job to explain and break down the specific plays. I need to make sure the audience understands what is happening. This can be especially hard because the listeners cannot see the action."