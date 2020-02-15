NBA All-Star 2020: Barack Obama Surprises Zion Williamson, Trae Young During Rising Stars Charity Event

Former President Barack Obama, who served two terms in office, is in Chicago for the NBA All-Star Weekend and is set to take part in a “fireside chat” with several of the league’s stars. However, he first spent time with some up-and-coming players. Obama stopped by the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service on Friday to visit with young players that were repacking food donations for low-income families.

As videos from the event showed, Obama chatted with several top youngsters, including Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. He provided advice to several of these players and told them to stay safe. Morant, in particular, received some advice about his dunk attempts and the potential for injury.

Obama didn’t simply chat up the NBA players; he also walked around the room and met with several students, parents, and volunteers on hand for the charity event. He later finished out the afternoon on an assembly line. He stood next to Williamson and helped fill backpacks with school supplies.

With the NBA All-Star Weekend in full effect, there are several events for current and future stars to shine. One example was the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service in which the promising rookies provided service to those in need in Chicago.

The 44th president of the United States actually was on hand to watch the young Williamson and his alma mater, Duke, face off with North Carolina last year. The future New Orleans Pelicans pick suffered a knee injury during the game after his Nike shoe blew out. Obama responded by sending well-wishes to Williamson on Twitter.

“Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” Obama wrote in February of 2019.

Obama will now take part in his “fireside chat” with top players from the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chris Paul of the Oklahoma Thunder will all be sitting down with Obama to discuss several important topics.

The Obama Foundation also revealed that ESPN’s Michael Wilbon will also be taking part in the conversation. This will be the 44th president’s first public appearance since October.

Photo Credit: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images