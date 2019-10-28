Nationals Ace Max Scherzer Injured, Won’t Start Game 5 Against Astros and Gerrit Cole

Max Scherzer was penciled in to start a critical Game 5 for the Washington Nationals on Sunday night. It was set to be a showdown of the Nats’ top starter against the Houston Astros‘ ace, Gerrit Cole. Sadly, fans will not get the chance to see the pitchers face off thanks to a last-minute injury to Scherzer.

The Nationals ace was scratched due to “neck spasms” in his right trapezius according to ESPN, with Scherzer himself explaining the severity of his injury in a press conference before the game. He told reporters that he woke up “completely locked up” and noted it was “impossible to just do any menial task.” He even told the reporters that he needed his wife to help him get dressed because he was unable to on his own.

Max Scherzer said the pain was so severe today that he could not dress himself and needed his wife to help him. #Nationals #STAYINTHEFIGHT #WorldSeries @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/0t53WCGB3a — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) October 27, 2019

Scherzer will be replaced by reliever/starter Joe Ross, who was only added to the postseason roster for the World Series according to Deadspin.

The injury comes at the worst possible time for the Nationals. The team has dropped the last two games of the series to the Astros, with Saturday night’s game ending after an offensive thrashing by the American League champs.

“Something has to be really, really, really wrong for Max Scherzer to not start in the World Series,” Scherzer’s teammate Sean Doolittle told reporters according to Darren M. Haynes on Twitter.

“No Scherzer!? Hate that. Wanted to see that passion and intensity in this game more than anything,” Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman wrote on Twitter after the news broke. “Prayers he gets healthy and back to make an impact in this awesome series!”

Of course, some fans want to try to stir conspiracy into the mix or claim this is the end of the road for the Nationals. Others seem to want to joke about the possible deception at play by the National League champs.

Astros fans thinking the Scherzer news is a set up. pic.twitter.com/FNGof2M4HE — 🇲🇽 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍 𝚂𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚜 𝙼𝚒𝚔𝚕𝚘 🇲🇽 (@NombreEsYostin) October 27, 2019

Nationals manager Davey Martinez said Scherzer is set to undergo treatments and procedures in an attempt to get him ready to go once the series returns to Houston on Tuesday. Sadly, Scherzer made it clear that time is not in his favor.

“It’s going to take at least 48 hours for this to kick in,” Scherzer said according to ESPN.

If the Nationals can pull out a win tonight, the chances go up for a Scherzer appearance and memorable October story.