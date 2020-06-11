Naseir Upshur, Former FSU Football Player, Hospitalized After Being Shot

✖

Naseir Upshur, a former football player from Florida State, is currently hospitalized after being shot by three gunmen in North Philadelphia, according to a report from NBC10 in Philadelphia. NBC 10 was able to obtain video footage of the shooting, and it shows three people getting out of a car and shooting towards Upshur. The former FSU player was taken to Temple University Hospital where he's in critical but stable condition. As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.

Upshur, who played tight end at FSU, is still active on Twitter. On Thursday, the Philadelphia native apparently responded to a tweet from his former teammate Freddie Stevenson, who wrote he hopes Upshur is able to make it through. Upshur responded, "I'm good." It's not clear if he wrote the post or if another person made it for him. Upshur left Florida State in February 2019 and entered into the transfer portal. In January of this year, Upshur announced he will be going to West Chester University in Pennslyvania.

When Upshur left FSU, he wrote on Twitter: "I don't regret any decision I made, I learned so much at Florida State, I'm thankful for the opportunity to be coached by both coaches staffs. I will miss my brothers but it’s time to move forward." Upshur joined the Seminoles in 2016 after receiving offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State an additional schools all over the country. During the 2016 season, Upshur appeared in six games but his action came on special teams.

In 2017, Upshur appeared in 12 games on special teams and saw little action on offense. He saw more action on offense in 2018, recording four passes for 53 yards in eight games. "[Tight end] is one of those positions you can utilize them in a lot of different places, and we’ll try to," the head coach Willie Taggart said via 247Sports. "You see our tight ends in the backfield. You'll see them attached to the line. You'll see them split out wide. Tight ends are very critical to our offense and what we like to do. We can create a lot of mismatches in a lot of situations."

Upshur played high school football at Imhotep Institute Charter in Philadelphia. He caught 22 passes for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season and took part in the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game before heading to Florida State.