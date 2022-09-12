NASCAR's Joey Logano Talks Starring in 'Race for the Championship' (Exclusive)

Joey Logano has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and is looking to win a Cup Series title for the second time in his career. And his quest for a championship is documented in the USA series Race for the Championship, which airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Logano talked about being featured on Race for the Championship.

"It's actually pretty neat," Logano exclusively told PopCulture. "When I look at that series, it has the opportunity to really impact our sport and it's something that's been missing in our sport, being quite honest. ... "The way they followed us, they were there, they were hanging out with you, and I can't say that I changed who I was because there's a camera there."

Logano went on to say he's looking forward to watching the show because he wants to see what the other drivers are like off the track. "Those things are in the show and it's cool that it follows everybody," he said. "I'm just as interested in watching as a race fan is because I want to know what my competitors are like too away from the race track. We all know each other as racers and competitors but not in every form."

Along with Logano, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, and Brad Keselowski are the former champions featured in the series. Race for the Championship also takes a look at drivers looking to write their own legacies, including Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain and Corey LaJoie. The first season of the series is 10 episodes long and will chronicle the entire Cup Series year, which ends in November with the championship race in Arizona.

The first episode showed the drivers competing in the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a race Logano won and said was his favorite moment for the season so far. "I feel like it being the first Next Gen race, winning that one, I take a little extra pride in something like that," Logano said. "It being the first time on a track like that, you get a little extra pride. And really honestly, that week was a very special one even after we won the race."