NASCAR Unveils Plans for Limited Fan Attendance at Future Races

NASCAR fans have expressed their desire to view races in person since stock car racing returned from a 10-week postponement. Now a limited number will have this opportunity. NASCAR has unveiled plans for limited fan attendance at future events, which includes the Cup Series race on Sunday.

According to a press release, the first event with limited guest attendance is the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This race takes place on Sunday. Fans will be able to attend another race the following weekend with the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Those attending the two races will be the first guests at a NASCAR event since March 8.

"We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events," said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Sales Officer. "We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events."

NASCAR worked with public health officials, medical experts and local and federal officials to create protocols for the return. Attendees must wear masks at all times while on the property and adhere to social distancing while watching the race. They will not have access to the infield. Additionally, track staff will screen all attendees prior to their entrance.

NASCAR will use limited attendance as an opportunity to honor military members. Homestead-Miami Speedway is inviting 1,000 service members to the Dixie Vodka 400. These representatives of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral will serve as honorary guests during the event.

"The ability to host guests for the Dixie Vodka 400 is an important step in the return of live sporting events across the globe," said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia in a statement. "The opening of our track 25 years ago was a sign of hope following the devastation in South Miami-Dade County as a result of Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Today we are privileged and feel a deep sense of responsibility for the same chance during these challenging times. Having South Florida service members at our race is a true honor, and is very symbolic as we begin to have guests back at our NASCAR events."

Talladega Superspeedway, on the other hand, will allow up to 5,000 guests for the Geico 500. They will watch the race from the front stretch grandstands and towers. Additionally, there will be a limited number of motorhome or 5th wheel camping spots. The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the fans that previously purchased tickets or reserved camping spots for the original Geico 500 on April 26. They must also live within a designated proximity to the track.