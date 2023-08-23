NASCAR Suspends Three, Including Two Part-Time Drivers, for Recent Arrests

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended two part-time drivers for their recent arrests, according to the Associated Press. Part-time drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White have been suspended after being arrested for allegedly driving while impaired. NASCAR also suspended Joel Courage after being arrested on charges he failed to register as a sex offender in North Carolina.

White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville, North Carolina on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired. He has appeared in 157 races in NASCAR's Truck Series, 55, in the Xfinity Series and two in the Cup Series. White's most recent race was at Daytona in February. He is scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County court on Sept. 6.

Hacker, 23, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 15. and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19. According to Queen City News, Hacker had his driver's license revoked for 30 days, which is standard procedure for a DWI arrest in North Carolina. In his NASCAR career, Hacker has competed in 14 Truck Series races and two Xfinity races.

Courage, 44, was running E33 Motorsports & Development, which is "a business that helps find and develop young drivers for growing NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association teams," according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Registration Unit in North Carolina. He was convicted in February 2008 for crimes that took place in Oct. 2007 in Sacramento, California, and it includes 11 sex offenses involving a minor. Courage was charged with seven counts of failing to register as a sex offender, as well as falsification of verification notice and failure to return verification form. He was arrested on Aug. 9 and received a $100,000 secure bond.

The suspension came as NASCAR is wrapping up its Cup Series regular season. The final regular season race takes place on Sunday when the drivers return to Daytona for the Coke Zero 400. William Bryon comes into the final race with a lot of momentum as he has won five races this year, including last week's race at Watkins Glen. Martin Truex Jr., who was named one of NASCAR's 75 best drivers of all time, has won three races this season and is looking to win his second Cup Series title.