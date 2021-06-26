NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Pocono Organics CBD 325

✖

NASCAR will close out the month of June with two Cup Series races this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the top NASCAR drivers will be competing in the Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The race can be seen on NBCSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

This is one of the shortest races of the Cup Series as it only has 130 laps with stage breaks on Laps 25, 77 and 130. Kyle Larson will start on the pole on Saturday and looks to continue his hot streak. The 28-year-old has won the last three Cup Series races while finishing second in the three before that. His production has led to him placing first in the Cup Series standings.

"I think fans can appreciate me because I do it in all different types of forms of racing, not just NASCAR. You don't know what car I'm going to be in on what day of the week," Larson said, per the Associated Press. "Because I'm a little bit different than your normal race car driver, I think that's why fans so far seem to still cheer me on and like to see me winning."

This is Larson's first season with Hendrick Motorsports after spending the last seven years with Chip Ganassi Racing. As Larson mentioned, he does different types of racing throughout the year, but that will change once the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin in September.

"I want him happy. I don't want him hurt," Rick Hendrick said. "He just eats, sleeps and drinks racing. He wants to win every race. I think about him getting tired. But if you run 600 miles, go win another race that night, win two more races... his stamina is unbelievable. But I've never seen anybody more intense that wants to race every minute of every day, and he wants to win."

Larson has not won at Pocono but has three top-five finishes in 12 races. With the track known for its "Tricky Triangle" and the drivers competing in two races in two days, NASCAR fans are in for an interesting weekend. “It’s a tough racetrack,” Ryan Blaney said, per the Charlotte Observer. “It’s just different than anything else. It’s got three different corners that are way different from each other, and it makes it tough setting up the car.”