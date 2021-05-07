NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Goodyear 400

✖

NASCAR is taking it way back this weekend. On Sunday, the drivers will be paying tribute to the ones who paved the way for them in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. It will also be Mother's Day, which means the drivers will also be sending messages to their moms and wives who are mothers throughout the race. The Goodyear 400 will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Darlington Raceway will make history on Sunday. It will be the 120th premier series race at the track and the first time since 2004 that Darlington has two races originally scheduled for one season. Sunday also marks the first time that Goodyear has its name on a Cup Series race.

“Goodyear is one of the most iconic brands in the history of motorsports, so we are proud to name our spring NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway the Goodyear 400,” Darlington President Kerry Tharp said in a statement. “Goodyear has been a part of many monumental moments in Darlington Raceway’s storied history. We look forward to writing a new chapter with Goodyear as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

Normally, NASCAR's Official Throwback Weekend is held on Labor Day and is known for the retro paint schemes. Fans can get on the action by taking part in the Goodyear 400 Sweepstakes as they can win "Blue Streak Tires", retro victory lane hats and vintage race posters.

“Goodyear is honored to be a part of the Official Throwback Weekend, a tradition that drivers and fans look forward to each year,” Karen Maroli, Goodyear's vice president of marketing said. ”Goodyear and NASCAR have a shared legacy that spans six decades and multiple generations, and the throwback nature of the Goodyear 400 allows us to celebrate the accomplishments of the past while also showcasing the incredible talents of drivers today."

Brad Keselowski will lead the Darlington throwback field as he earned pole earlier this week. Kevin Harvick will start second and Kyle Busch, who won last week, will start third. Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron round out the top five. Keselowski earned pole through NASCAR's qualifying formula. As mentioned by Yahoo Sports, the formula "consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first."