NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Ambetter 301

The 20th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season is here as the drivers take over New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Ambetter 301. This race has been a favorable one for Stewart-Hass Racing as the team won the event three times in the last four years. The Ambetter 301 will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and air on the USA Network and NBC Sports App.

As mentioned, Steward-Hass Racing has had success at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Aric Almirola winning last year and Kevin Harvick winning in 2018 and 2019. Harvick also finished in the top 10 the last two seasons, and with him yet to win a race this year, Harvick is confident he can make a big impact on Sunday.

"We were fast and ran up front all day at Phoenix and we were fast and ran up front all day at Richmond, Rodney Childers, Harvick's crew chief said early this week. "Gateway, we had a pretty good car. I think our car was better than what it showed. We qualified bad and had a hard time passing cars, but our teammate with the 14 was really fast all weekend and led some laps before blowing the left-rear tire, so we feel good about what we've got and what we're taking and probably the most confident we've been in a good while."

If Harvick wants to earn a win on Sunday, he will have to hold off Chase Elliott who comes into the race with a lot of momentum. Elliott, the leader in the Cup Series standings, has never won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway but is coming off a win in Atlanta last week. The 2020 Cup Series Champion now has three wins this season making him the first driver to reach that mark.

"I'm just proud to be from here, proud to still live here, and I'm grateful that the fans of this state have always kind of kept me a part of the family really," Elliott said after winning in Atlanta last week. "At the end of the day I'm just a fan, too, as it pertains to Atlanta and Georgia. I have always felt like they've kind of welcomed me as one of theirs and our team, too. It's a special thing, and to be able to share that moment, I saw a lot of people before the race wearing our hat and our shirts and stuff, and you always want to make those people proud, but when you have it go our way like it did today, that was pretty cool."