NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Pennzoil 400

The third race of the NASCAR Cup Series season is here, and the drivers are in Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400. The race comes one week after Kyle Busch won the Pala Cason 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Today's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on Fox and the Fox Sports App.

Busch has won 61 Cup Series races in his career and shows no signs of slowing down even at 37. He's the favorite to win in Las Vegas on Sunday, AND the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been good to him for the last three years. His last win at the track came in 2009, but Busch has finished in the top six in the last five races while finishing in the top three in three of the last four.

FOX | 3:30 PM ET pic.twitter.com/CYSoM9stCF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 5, 2023

"I felt like there was going to be a little bit of a learning experience, a little bit of a growth pattern, but also on the flip side of that, I always just kind of looked back and watched some of their results and success that they had last year with Austin," Busch told reporters after last week's race. "He ran second here last year, and Reddick was super, super fast. They were fast at the Clash before they broke, the 8 car was.

"It's just been really, really cool, and it's been a great piece of — we're making history, right, but a great piece of opportunity to go out there and continue to win races at a new team with RCR, so I can't say enough about Austin giving me a call, first and foremost, but then Richard and Judy giving me this opportunity to go out here and race for wins."

Justin Haley is in his third season as a NASCAR Cup Series full-time driver and is looking for his first win since 2019. While competing in Las Vegas last year, Haley finished 17th in the spring race and 14th in the fall race. "Las Vegas was a track that was good to us last year," he said. "We really excelled on the mile-and-a-half tracks that are high-grip race tracks. We had some really good runs at both Las Vegas races, but especially in the fall race. We were in the lead there with less than 30 to go, so I feel like we've definitely got that style of race track figured out in this Next Gen car. I'm looking forward to getting back there and hopefully showing that same speed."