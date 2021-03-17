NASCAR: Kansas Race Gets Hilarious Name Following Fan Vote

✖

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Kansas Speedway on May 2, and the track is celebrating with a unique name. Anheuser-Busch gave fans the opportunity to vote on the name of the race, and the results are in. The Cup Series race will have the title of the "Busch Light Buschy McBusch Race 400."

Kansas Speedway confirmed the news on Wednesday and said that Buschy McBusch Race 400 was the fan choice. The other options were The Busch Latte 400, The Nectar of the Cobs 400, and the For the Farmers 400. The fans made the decision with thousands of votes, each of which prompted a $1 fan donation to Farm Rescue.

The results are in... The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas on May 2nd will be named the Buschy McBusch Race 400! EVENT INFO: https://t.co/Xze0yuRTJU@BuschBeer | #BuschyMcBusch400 pic.twitter.com/Sy2T0unD8z — Kansas Speedway (@kansasspeedway) March 17, 2021

"This is amazing. For those who haven’t been following along [Busch Beer] is the best sponsor in NASCAR," one fan commented. Many others chimed in with varying comments about the sponsor and the decision to rename the Kansas race. Many thought the entire campaign was hilarious while others proclaimed that it was "junk."

"We saw the race entitlement as a truly unique opportunity to give NASCAR fans unparalleled access to the sport while supporting people and communities that can use a helping hand," said Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "Giving fans creative control over an official race name while supporting the farming community that’s so important to Busch is a perfect example of how we approach our role as the Official Beer of NASCAR."

The Cup Series race traveled to Kansas on July 23 after COVID-19 disrupted the 2020 season. There were several drivers in contention for the Super Start Batteries 400, but Denny Hamlin raced to Victory Lane. He held off Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Erik Jones. The drivers returned in the playoffs for the Hollywood Casino 400, a race that Joey Logano won.

The Busch Light Buschy McBush Race 400 will take place on Sunday, May 2, and will air on FS1. However, the Cup Series drivers will first have to take part in several other races before heading to Kansas. The next event on the schedule is the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race takes place at 3 p.m. ET and airs on FOX. Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer will call the action from the booth.