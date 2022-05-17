NASCAR's Austin Dillon to Star in Reality Series

✖

Austin Dillion is getting ready to star in a new reality series. It was recently announced that the NASCAR driver will star in a new series called Austin Dillion's Life in the Fast Lane, which will premiere Thursday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network. The show will feature Dillion, his wife Whitney and his son Ace. Additionally, the series will feature Dillion's tire career Paul Swan and his wife, Mariel.

"The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan," the synopsis states. "Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season."

Dillion 32, has put together a strong NASCAR career. He has won three races and finished in the top 10 63 times in 313 starts. One of the biggest wins of his career is the 2018 Daytona 500 and he also won pole in the same race in 2014. When it comes to the 2022 Cup Series season, Dillion is in 13th place in the standings, meaning he would clinch a playoff spot if the postseason started today. He has yet to win a race this year but has recorded six top 10 finishes and three top-five finishes.

In February, Dillion spoke to PopCulture.com about having a strong finish at the Daytona 500. "I think the biggest thing is just putting yourself in good opportunities," Dillion said. "Last year, we finished third. It was a close one for us. We had a car that could win the race, and we ran up front a lot. So I feel like you got to establish that position and really have a car that's under you and you're driving. I think we're in a good position. Experience has really helped me here in the past, but anything and everything will happen at Daytona. So you better be ready for it." Dillion is no stranger to television as he appeared on the CBS series SEAL Team as well as the Netflix series The Crew. He also made a cameo appearance in the movie Stuber with his brother Ty.