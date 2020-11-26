NASCAR: Austin Dillon Gives Away 630 Turkeys, Coca-Cola Ahead of Thanksgiving

✖

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is over following the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway, and drivers are enjoying their time away from their respective stock cars. Austin Dillon, in particular, is using his time to provide meals for the needy. He set up shop at Walmart and gave away 630 turkeys.

The driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro posted a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday showing him and several volunteers during the Hometown Giveaway in Lexington, North Carolina. He joined team member Paul Swan and many others behind several tables covered with turkeys and Coca-Cola products. Dillon said that the annual giveaway was a major success yet again and that he was fortunate to be able to help out his hometown once again.

"It’s such a blessing to be apart of the hometown turkey giveaway [praying hands emoji][turkey emoji] We handed out 630 turkeys + coca-colas [heart eyes emoji] Huge thank you to everyone who makes this possible every year," Dillon's wife, Whitney wrote on Instagram. She posted several photos from the event, including one that showed little Ace Dillon as the center of attention.

This giveaway was a partnership between Dillon, the Josh Bush Foundation and the Cory Holt Foundation, all of whom made a name for themselves in Lexington before moving on to bigger stages in their respective sports. Bush played safety for the Denver Broncos and was part of the team during the Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers. Holt is a former quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The trio originally partnered together in 2019 for the first-ever Hometown Giveaway. They gave away over 300 turkeys and 2-liters of Coca-Cola products to residents of the area. Dillon, Bush and Holt also spent time talking with other locals while spreading joy ahead of the holidays.

In addition to handing out turkeys at the Walmart Supercenter, the trio and the volunteers donated another 100 turkeys to the Crisis Ministry of Davidson County. Other locals also helped make the giveaway a success, including Childress Vineyards, the Lexington Police Department and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Childress Vineyards, in particular, asked members of the community to bring canned food items — if they had the means — in order to donate even more items to those in need at the Crisis Ministry of Davidson County.