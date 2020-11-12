NASCAR: Cup Series Champ Chase Elliott Says He's Had 'Maybe 40' Celebratory Beers Since Phoenix Race

✖

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the Season Final 500 on Sunday, securing the first Cup Series championship of his career. He has spent the time since celebrating and has apparently ingested several beers. According to Elliott, the number sits between 40-50.

Speaking with former Chicago Bears star Kyle Long and Paul Swan of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team on The Kyle Long Show, Elliott faced questions about his celebration. Swan asked Elliott to detail the "most fun" thing he has done since winning the championship. The NASCAR driver responded and mentioned that he has had a lot of beer, saying "based on how I feel right now, the number is probably higher than it should be." Long then countered and asked for an over-under, which Swan placed at 80.

"Over 80?" Elliott asked. "I was thinking maybe 40, 40-50. ... I was slightly dehydrated after the race Sunday, so I had two or three. I gave some of the best interviews of my life." Elliott also explained that he hadn't slept much since winning the Cup Series due to the excitement surrounding the event and a trip down to Dawsonville, Georgia, to celebrate.

After he won the race, Elliott headed back to his hometown and led a parade with the No 9 Chevrolet Camaro. He then did donuts in the middle of the town while people gathered nearby to celebrate. Elliott said that people even drove from Kentucky just to watch him return home.

Now that the season is over, Elliott said that he has some big plans for the offseason. The biggest priority will be playing video games, such as "Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War," with his friends. He will also try to get in some offseason races. Elliott explained that he has never done any winter racing since joining the Cup Series, but he wants to change that trend after hoisting the Bill France Cup above his head. Finally, the champ said that he plans on doing some skiing in Colorado if he can get out west.

While Elliott will look forward to the offseason and some relaxing months prior to the start of the 2021 season in February, the fans will continue looking back at his championship season. Some will also point out the similarities between his year and that of his father. Elliott actually repeated history on Sunday by winning the Cup Series.

In 1988, the Lakers and Dodgers both won their respective championships. NASCAR driver Bill Elliott then won the Cup Series championship while driving the No. 9 car. Fast-forward to 2020, the Lakers and Dodgers won championships once again and created questions about whether Bill's son could repeat history. He did just that, crossing the finish line first in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.