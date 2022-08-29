NASCAR Announces Field for 2022 Cup Series Playoffs
The NASCAR regular season has come to an end, and it's now time for the playoffs. 16 drivers will compete for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, a title that was won by Kyle Larson last year. On Sunday at the Daytona race, two drivers clinched playoff spots to set the field. One of those drivers, Austin Dillion, had to win the race to be playoff bound.
"Feels amazing. I prayed before, let God have all the glory and light shine through me," Dillon told reporters after the race. "Today getting through that wreck, I mean, it was — I don't know what you call that. We went from 15th to first. I know what it's called. It's called the good Lord was looking after us. I was just happy to be in the position that we were in, and I said that in my interview. I was, like, whatever happens from here, it's a win. We're in a good spot, and that's all you can ask for. You go in that room where they make you sit and put the camera on you forever, and it's like you're thinking in the back of your head that somebody is going to walk around the corner and say, Hey, congratulations, you've won, but you don't let your mind drift to that. You still have laps to go." Here's a look at the 16 drivers who have made the Cup Series playoffs.
1. Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott won the Cup Series title in 2020 and the regular season championship this year. For the 2022 season, Elliott won four races while finishing in the top 10 17 times in 26 starts.
2. Joey Logano
Joey Logano won two races and finish in the top 10 12 times this year. He won the Cup Series Championship in 2018 and has made the playoffs the last five years.
3. Ross Chastain
This will be the first time in Ross Chastain's career that he will compete in the playoffs. In 26 starts, Chastian won two races and finished in the top 10 14 times.
4. Kyle Larson
After winning the championship last year, Kyle Larson looks to repeat after a strong 2022 campaign. He won two races while finishing in the top five 10 times this season.
5. William Byron
This will be the fourth consecutive year that William Byron will compete in the playoffs. In 26, starts this season, Byron won two races while finishing in the top five four times.
Rest of the Field
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Tyler Reddick
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Christopher Bell
Rest of the Field (Cont.)
11. Kyle Busch
12. Chase Briscoe
13. Daniel Suarez
14. Austin Cindric
15. Alex Bowman
16. Austin Dillon