NASCAR Announces Field for 2022 Cup Series Playoffs

The NASCAR regular season has come to an end, and it's now time for the playoffs. 16 drivers will compete for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, a title that was won by Kyle Larson last year. On Sunday at the Daytona race, two drivers clinched playoff spots to set the field. One of those drivers, Austin Dillion, had to win the race to be playoff bound.

"Feels amazing. I prayed before, let God have all the glory and light shine through me," Dillon told reporters after the race. "Today getting through that wreck, I mean, it was — I don't know what you call that. We went from 15th to first. I know what it's called. It's called the good Lord was looking after us. I was just happy to be in the position that we were in, and I said that in my interview. I was, like, whatever happens from here, it's a win. We're in a good spot, and that's all you can ask for. You go in that room where they make you sit and put the camera on you forever, and it's like you're thinking in the back of your head that somebody is going to walk around the corner and say, Hey, congratulations, you've won, but you don't let your mind drift to that. You still have laps to go." Here's a look at the 16 drivers who have made the Cup Series playoffs.