NASCAR All-Star Race: See the Best Car Designs Ahead of Wednesday's Race

Wednesday night, 20 top NASCAR drivers will compete with each other during the 2020 All-Star Race in pursuit of a $1 million prize. Prior to the 8:30 p.m. ET start time, 21 drivers will face off in the All-Star Open while trying to secure a spot in the big event. This is an annual tradition that splits up the regular season, and the teams are responding by unveiling some special paint schemes.

With the race mere hours away, drivers such Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman are showing off their special designs for Wednesday's All-Star Race. All of the paint schemes feature relocated numbers in order to facilitate bigger sponsor logos and many are drastic departures from the standard look. Once these schemes are paired with the undercarriage lights, the stock cars will provide a unique look to the annual all-star event. Here are some of the best designs from both the 2020 All-Star Race and the All-Star Open.