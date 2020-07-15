NASCAR All-Star Race: See the Best Car Designs Ahead of Wednesday's Race
Wednesday night, 20 top NASCAR drivers will compete with each other during the 2020 All-Star Race in pursuit of a $1 million prize. Prior to the 8:30 p.m. ET start time, 21 drivers will face off in the All-Star Open while trying to secure a spot in the big event. This is an annual tradition that splits up the regular season, and the teams are responding by unveiling some special paint schemes.
With the race mere hours away, drivers such Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman are showing off their special designs for Wednesday's All-Star Race. All of the paint schemes feature relocated numbers in order to facilitate bigger sponsor logos and many are drastic departures from the standard look. Once these schemes are paired with the undercarriage lights, the stock cars will provide a unique look to the annual all-star event. Here are some of the best designs from both the 2020 All-Star Race and the All-Star Open.
We can't wait for a Wednesday race under the lights at @BMSupdates! 🏁#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/LhCNoTJXVd— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) July 13, 2020
To the right, To the right... Check out our paint schemes for Wednesday night’s #NASCAR All-Race @BMSupdates! @FedEx | @BassProShops | @mmschocolate | @craftsman pic.twitter.com/nfW9pij5JJ— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) July 13, 2020
Fresh digs for All-Star night at @BMSupdates ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/U35So1UK1C— RCR (@RCRracing) July 14, 2020
Here it is folks, @Daniel_SuarezG’s It's Good to Be Genuine, Parts & Service Toyota #Camry All-Star paint scheme! #NASCAR | #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/xlWLj6Rzjb— Gaunt Bros Racing (@GauntBrosRacing) July 13, 2020
We are excited to have @procoretech on the car this week as we try to race our way into the All Star Race. What do you all think of the new scheme? #NASCAR #PoweredbyProcore pic.twitter.com/K3r23e8HEI— LeavineFamilyRacing (@LFR95) July 13, 2020
🎶 Hey now, you're an All-Star! 🎶 Two are in. Two are hoping to secure a spot. What are your predictions for the #AllStarRace at @BMSupdates?
Show your support for @ClintBowyer and @Aric_Almirola in the fan vote today!https://t.co/hFzM13HTyC pic.twitter.com/6oiPi9HMyH— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) July 14, 2020
Bring on the million-dollar action @BMSupdates!
Catch the Open at 7 p.m. ET and the #AllStarRace at 8:30 p.m. ET. on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/s6xLTlxWry— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 15, 2020
A new twist on @StenhouseJr's #AllStarRace paint scheme tomorrow night!@kroger | @cottonelle | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ki2M5Jb728— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) July 14, 2020
The No. 77 @FOEGrandAerie @Spire77-@Spire77_News Chevy for driver @Justin_Haley_.— Spire Motorsports News & Notes (@Spire77_News) July 14, 2020
#NASCAR | #AllStarRace | @BMSupdates | @Spire77 | @Spire77_News pic.twitter.com/K5xEUunv9X
Shakin’ things up! Check out @BubbaWallace’s @wwt_inc Chevy for @BMSupdates 🔥#WWTonTrack #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/OJRGDTQ19B— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) July 13, 2020
We have a McDelivery for your timeline: @mattkenseth's 2020 #AllStarRace paint scheme 🍟 🎨 #MK42 | #CGR30 | @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2H4YR6DGxI— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) July 13, 2020
.@RyanPreece_ is racing his way into the #AllStarRace with a little extra help this weekend from a familiar bunny. 🐰@Energizer | @BMSupdates | #StillGoing pic.twitter.com/hhLJSolfJ1— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) July 13, 2020
.@JHNemechek, in the No. 38 @YanmarAmerica @FordPerformance #Mustang for @Team_FRM, will start in the 19th-place in the @NASCAR Cup Series #AllStarRace Open at the @BMSupdates. #NASCAR | #NASCARSalutes pic.twitter.com/AdHJdfnSZv— John Hunter Nemechek (@JHNemechek) July 15, 2020
Tomorrow is going to be one 🔥 night.@KurtBusch | @MonsterEnergy pic.twitter.com/zOVCUjlvGh— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) July 14, 2020
.@RyanJNewman and the No. 6 @oscarmayer team are ready to tackle the All-Star race at @BMSupdates
More: https://t.co/w3R1sUAagg pic.twitter.com/mAENo4m7j6— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) July 14, 2020
Excited to be running this #REDsupport paint scheme tomorrow in my first ever @NASCAR #AllStarRace! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Fikz6KCIu7— Brennan Poole (@brennanpoole) July 14, 2020
.@Chris_Buescher and the No. 17 @FastenalRacing team are ready to race their way into the All-Star race @BMSupdates 😉
More: https://t.co/b4xUQ45zlJ pic.twitter.com/3Vjvl9FBNp— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) July 14, 2020
.@Mc_Driver and his No. 34 @LovesTravelStop Ford Mustang will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow evening for the @NASCAR All-Star Open at @BMSupdates!
7 p.m. ET on @FS1 📺
Race Advance: https://t.co/4JPLYB6Ppw pic.twitter.com/zWVVoJOHR1— Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) July 14, 2020