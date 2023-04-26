NASCAR: Alex Bowman to Miss 3 Races Due to Injury

Alex Bowman will miss likely miss a month of action due to an injury he suffered in a race on Tuesday. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Wednesday that the NASCAR driver suffered a fractured vertebra while competing in a spring car event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. He was treated locally on Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowman will miss at least the next three Cup Series races.

"We're relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment," Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in a statement. "Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He's having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh [Berry] is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support."

Bowman, who turned 30 on Tuesday, suffered a compression fracture during an accident on Tuesday evening. The race was created by Kyle Larson who is a teammate of Bowman. On Wednesday afternoon, Bowman went to social media to give an update on the injury.

"First, I want to let everyone know I'm feeling ok. My focus is now on healing and resting," Bowman wrote on social media. "Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. ...I'm going to do everything I can at home to help the team ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon."

Bowman is having a strong start to the 2023 Cup Series season as he's ninth in the point standings. He has yet to win a race but has six top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes. The last win Bowman notched was the 2022 Penzoil 400 in Las Vegas. In his career, Bowman has won seven Cup Series races and has finished in the top 10 75 times. Bowman is no stranger to injury as he missed five races last season because of a concussion he suffered. Josh Berry will fill in for Bowman and will compete in this weekend's race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.