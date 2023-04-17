NASCAR Driver Undergoing Surgery on Monday

A NASCAR driver had surgery one day after competing in a Cup Series race in Martinville, Virginia. Last week, Chase Briscoe announced on Twitter he is having surgery on his left middle finger on Monday. He suffered the injury on April 6 when he was racing a dirt late model. Briscoe contacted the wall during the qualifying race, which ripped the wheel out of his hand and broke his finger.

Briscoe's wife Marissa went to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal the surgery was a success. "Chase is out of surgery and all is well, thank you everyone for the prayers. Keep them coming!" The injury happened before the Cup Series race at Bristol, Tennessee. Briscoe admitted concern about the finger but still performed at a high level, finishing fifth place in the race. He did the same thing on Sunday when he finished fifth at Martinsville Speedway.

Following the surgery, Bricoe went to Twitter to send a message to his fans. "The surgery went really well," Briscoe said in the video. "The doctors said that it was a pretty easy fix as far as once he got in there. It should be all good." Briscoe went to reveal his finger which was wrapped heavily in bandages. He also said that his hand is "still numb" but was told he could take the bandages off on Thursday and should be ready to compete in the Cup Series race on Sunday which will be at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

After Sunday's race, Briscoe talked about the condition of his finger. "I definitely had some pain there a little bit," he said, per NASCAR.com. "You know, it was really hard for me when I'd get really far turned to the left, but then also it was extremely hard for me to counter-steer. So I had to be really patient about making sure I was straight up off the corner, which probably obviously was helping me there quite a bit. But yeah, it was OK. I'm sure I'm going to be in quite a bit of pain tonight but gotta be at the hospital at 5 a.m. and see what they can do." Briscoe, 28, is currently 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. He finished ninth in the standings last year.