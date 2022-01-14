Naomi Osaka Sends Sweet Message to Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka has kept her relationship with boyfriend Cordae private. However, the 24-year old tennis star recently went to social media to send a message to Cordae who just released his second album title From a Birds Eye View. Osaka shared a photo of the two together as well as the Grammy-nominated rapper’s alum cover on Instagram.

“Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, [Cordae] you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol),” Osaka wrote in the post. Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYsxwFNpFoz/

In the comments, Cordae responded with My M— ADY !!!! I LOVE U 2 DEATH !! U TRULY MY RIDE OR DIE BONNIE AND CLYDE JUST WAY MORE FLY.” Osaka and Cordae have been dating for the last three years. In February 2021, the couple talked to GQ about keeping their relationship private.

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively,” Cordae said. “We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”

Osaka would speak on connecting with Cordae during the COVID-19 pandemic. “During the whole New York thing and with everything that was going on, I started to feel really depressed. Sometimes I would call Cordae, and maybe in some of the calls I would cry. I don’t remember,” she explained. “And he flew out, even though he was really busy. I really appreciated that. I’m not sure if I’ve told him that. I feel like he actually really helped me win just, like, keeping up the motivation.”

Osaka has an interesting 2021. After winning the Australian Open, Osaka backed out of the French Open to focus on her mental health. She didn’t compete at Wimbledon and came up short in the Olympics and US Open. In her career, Osaka has won the Australian Open twice and the US Open twice. She is currently ranked No. 14 in the WTA women’s rankings.