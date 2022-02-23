Naomi Osaka Buys Nick Lachey’s Mansion for a Large Amount

Naomi Osaka just made a big purchase. According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old tennis star bought a new home in the Los Angeles area for $6.3 million. She bought the home from Nick Lachey, who is known for being in the group 98 Degrees. Lachey and his wife, actress Vanessa Lachey, bought the home in 2020 for $5.1 million.

The home, located in the San Fernando Valley, includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a game room and a media room. It also includes a basketball court which can be turned into a tennis court, a fitness room and a pool. Osaka’s purchase comes three years again she bought Nick Jonas’ Beverly Hills mansion for $6.9 million.

The purchase also comes one month after losing in the third round of the Australian Open. But despite losing, Osaka said she is happy as she continues to improve on her mental health. “I can’t win every match. So I just have to, like, take that into account,” Osaka said at the time, per NBC Philadelphia. “I feel like I grew a lot in this match. The last match that I played in New York I think I had a completely different attitude, so I’m really happy with — you know, of course I lost, but I’m happy with how it went.”

Osaka won the Australian Open last year and has four Grand Slam titles in her career. She was set to compete in the French Open but withdrew from the tournament due to mental health issues. She didn’t participate in Wimbledon or the Olympic Games in Tokyo but competed in the US Open. Osaka lost in the third round to eventual tournament runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka said in a lengthy statement when she withdrew from the French Open. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. “More important I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.