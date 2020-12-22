'Muppet Night Football' Takes Over ESPN During Steelers vs. Bengals, Sparking Wild Reactions on Social Media
NFL fans turned to ESPN on Monday night in order to watch the AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. However, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy greeted them while holding ESPN microphones. The Muppets were in the process of taking over Monday Night Football in order to broadcast Muppet Night Football. Other characters joined in the fun, including Fozzie Bear and Animal.
Muppet Night Football marked the third consecutive year that ESPN featured a special holiday-themed presentation for Monday Night Football. The 2018 open featured Scrooge (A Christmas Carol) while the 2019 version used the iconic story, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Monday's game between the Steelers and Bengals continued this tradition.
When the football fans saw the unique broadcast, they responded in a variety of ways. Some said that the Muppets were the most entertaining part of the evening. Others said that Kermit and Miss Piggy were already better than previous ESPN broadcast teams. The comments continued as more people witnessed the special holiday broadcast.
Statler and Waldorf could not be more perfect here #MuppetNightFootball pic.twitter.com/4AMwKYf5Cc— Aaron Polevoi (@aaronpolevoi) December 22, 2020
prevnext
#MuppetNightFootball @ESPNNFL DING DONG DING DONG 🎄🎅🦌⛄🏈 pic.twitter.com/woJlbwro8J— Lisa Holden (@lholden66) December 22, 2020
#MuppetNightFootball. I just didn’t know the muppets would be in Steelers uniforms. Either way, I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/7ryTwmQB8p— Bryce Roth (@bryceroth) December 22, 2020
prevnext
This is the recent funny Muppet joke during @steelers and @Bengals game.#NFL #NFLTwitter #steelers #bengals @espn @ESPNNFL#MondayNightFootball #MuppetNightFootball@KermitTheFrog @misspiggy @welcomemattv @TheMuppetspic.twitter.com/wYnEM7WIIw— Arzziel Marcena (@ArzzielMarcena) December 22, 2020
FUMBLE! #MuppetNightFootball pic.twitter.com/Ueb394RR1j— FATHEAD CHRISTMAS (@GeoffTebbetts) December 22, 2020
prevnext
With the #MuppetNightFootball thing feels like the right time to note the Muppets/John Denver Christmas Album is an all-timer pic.twitter.com/Y2pHx9W3i0— Terence Malangone (@SpikeMal) December 22, 2020
What in the name of Sam the Eagle? #MuppetNightFootball pic.twitter.com/89NZhKx4bt— FATHEAD CHRISTMAS (@GeoffTebbetts) December 22, 2020
prevnext
The best part of #MuppetNightFootball 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jVDZ43MhFC— Theme Park Pulse: The Game (@ThemeParkPulse) December 22, 2020
BENGALS DOMINATING PITTSBURGH ON MUPPET NIGHT FOOTBALL, YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!!! #MuppetNightFootball pic.twitter.com/s2XycFHHfw— Nick (@nickanap) December 22, 2020
prevnext
I was waiting for a pigskin riff and was not disappointed. Enjoyed that opening to #MuppetNightFootball quite a bit.— Ryan Flaherty (@RFlahertyGlobal) December 22, 2020
Will they have any #MuppetNightFootball swag for sale in time for Christmas? #MNFxESPN #PITvsCIN pic.twitter.com/G4kx7qkdpX— Rev. Lou Nyiri (@LouNyiri) December 22, 2020
prevnext
What even is this game. Guess this is how #MuppetNightFootball is played in the #NFL— Schotty’s Cooked (10-4) (@SchottySkybox) December 22, 2020
Geez, I don't understand the "grouches" who don't love the Muppets, they are awesome...no joy left in them?— Zangie57 🎄🎅🤶🦌🧝♀️ (@Zangie) December 22, 2020
prev
Looking at tonight’s matchup the muppets were definitely needed.— Trent Cathey (@trentcathey) December 22, 2020