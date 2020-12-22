'Muppet Night Football' Takes Over ESPN During Steelers vs. Bengals, Sparking Wild Reactions on Social Media

NFL fans turned to ESPN on Monday night in order to watch the AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. However, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy greeted them while holding ESPN microphones. The Muppets were in the process of taking over Monday Night Football in order to broadcast Muppet Night Football. Other characters joined in the fun, including Fozzie Bear and Animal.

Muppet Night Football marked the third consecutive year that ESPN featured a special holiday-themed presentation for Monday Night Football. The 2018 open featured Scrooge (A Christmas Carol) while the 2019 version used the iconic story, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Monday's game between the Steelers and Bengals continued this tradition.

When the football fans saw the unique broadcast, they responded in a variety of ways. Some said that the Muppets were the most entertaining part of the evening. Others said that Kermit and Miss Piggy were already better than previous ESPN broadcast teams. The comments continued as more people witnessed the special holiday broadcast.