‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team

The 12th week of the 2021 NFL season ends tonight with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Washington Football team on Monday Night Football. Both teams have struggled to get anything going all season long, but believe it or not, they are in the hunt to make the playoffs. Tonight’s game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also stream on the ESPN App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will not be on ESPN 2 tonight for Manningcast.

The Seahawks (3-7) are coming off a 23-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and have lost five of their last six games. Quarterback Russell Wilson returned to the team earlier this month after missing nearly a month of action due to an injured finger. But the Super Bowl champion has not been able to get things going the last couple of weeks, completing just 51.5% percent of his passes with zero touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with a 55.6 quarterback rating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I thought that we could have played a little bit sharper,” Wilson said after the loss to the Cardinals, per the Seahawks’ official website. “I think that for me the standard is always high. The standard is always to find a way to win. It’s what it’s really about. I think one of the things we did well was picking up the tempo and moving the ball really well. We went up and down the field before half, and near the end of the game there we responded really well with that, and I think that we have to figure out how to tap into that a little bit more maybe and then as we do that, I think also staying with confidence.”

Washington (4-6) has won its last two games, upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and getting past the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has played a big part in the team’s recent success, throwing for four touchdowns and posting a quarterback rating of 127.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of things, but I’ve played better by going out there and having fun, being myself,” Heinicke said, per ESPN, “and let my personality come out and that rubs off on some other guys.”