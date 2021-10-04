‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

The final game of Week 4 of the NFL season will feature two AFC West teams that are off to strong starts. Monday Night Football is tonight, and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Los Angels Chargers. The game will kick off at 815 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. It will also stream on the ESPN App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Raiders are one of just two teams who are still undefeated in the NFL. A big reason for their success is quarterback Derek Carr who was recently named AFC Player of the Month for September. In the first three games of the year, Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions and has led the Raiders to their best start since 2002.

When talking to reporters last week, Carr talked about how the Raiders will have home-field advantage tonight despite being the road team. “In my past, before playing in SoFi last year with no fans, whether it was in Los Angeles at that soccer stadium or in Qualcomm in San Diego, it was another home game,” Carr said of facing the Chargers, per Heavy.com. “You always looked at it as another home game and that was no disrespect, it’s just a fact. The way you practice, the way you meet, it felt like a home game. And I fully expect Raider Nation to take over the majority of the stadium again, they usually do in my time. Before I was here, that’s what everyone would talk about.”

The Chargers might not have the strong fanbase like the Raiders, but they are a team that has no issues taking down the Raiders and handing them their first loss of the season. Last weekend, the Chargers took down the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-24. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns in the win, and Like Carr, Herbert has thrown for six touchdowns in the team’s first three games.

The quarterback’s a great player,” Raiders coach Gruden said in his press conference last week when talking about Herbert, per 247Sports. “He’s really something else to watch. He can throw, he can run. He’s smart. He makes good decisions. And they have a creative scheme. So it’ll be a challenge for us, no doubt — a big-time challenge.”