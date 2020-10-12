'Monday Night Football': How to Watch Chargers vs. Saints

✖

An interesting Week 5 of the NFL season ends with a tale of new school vs. old school. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been officially named the starter for the Los Angeles Chargers and will look to lead his team to a big win against future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. The game will be featured on Monday Night Football, which can be seen on ESPN tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET Chargers vs. Saints will also be available to stream on the ESPN app.

The Chargers (1-3) are looking to get back on track after losing their last three games. Despite being on a three-game losing streak, the Chargers have been competitive as they have lost each of the three matchups by seven points or less. The Chargers made the decision to go with Herbert as their starter over Tyrod Taylor who was named QB1 at the beginning of the year.

"He did not take it well because he wants to lead this team. But he is a pro. He’s one of the better pros I’ve been around. He will support Justin like he’s been doing. He’s still the captain of this football team," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said to reporters last week per Chargers Wire. As for Herbert, he's ready to show what he can do in front of a national audience.

"It’s a sign of all the hard work we’ve put in over the years," Herbert said as reported by 247Sports. "I have to thank all the coaches and teammates along the way. It’s been quite the journey to get here. It hasn’t been easy by any means. But now the work begins. Working hard, continuing to work hard, watch film, prepare, do things right on and off the field, and good things will come for our team."

The Saints (2-2) are looking to keep up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in first place in the NFC South. This is a special game for Brees because he was drafted by the Chargers in the second round in 2001 but left the team after the 2005 season for various reasons including the team drafting Philip Rivers and not receiving a big contract when he became a free agent. He signed with the Saints in 2006 and led the team to a Super Bowl win three years later.