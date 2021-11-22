‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Giants vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady is back in action tonight. In the Week 11 edition of Monday Night Football, the New York Giants will take on Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also air on ESPN 2 with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning hosting an alternate broadcast. The game will stream on the NFL App, ESPN App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Buccanneers are looking to get back on track after losing their last two games. Tampa Bay had a bye in Week 9, so it is looking for its first win in nearly a month. Brady is the leading candidate to win the 2021 NFL MVP award but has slightly struggled in the latest two games, throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions with 97.5 quarterback ratings.

“I think we have to change it and I think winning football is about doing the right thing as often as possible,” Brady said on the team’s official website. “Everyone being on the same page, great communication and just giving the best effort as possible on every play. Things aren’t always going to be perfect out there, but you have to have as few as mistakes as possible. I think there’s a real urgency for us to have it right.”

The Giants have struggled to get things going as they have a 3-6 record. However, they are coming off a bye week and a 23-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. New York is hoping to get some key players back in the lineup, including Saquon Barkley who has been dealing with an ankle injury. The Giants are going to need all hands on deck to beat the Brady-led Bucs.

“I was around him for seven years, every week is different for him,” Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said on the team’s official website. “I don’t know anybody that’s more competitive, more serious about the game and, on top of that, he’s a great person. I mean, if they won by 20 touchdowns or if they lost, it doesn’t matter. If he’s playing the New York Giants on Monday night, that’s where his focus is and it’s laser focus. If you had a chance to be around him, it’s laser focus, truly. To be around one of the best to ever play the game and just see that focus – I mean, I remember practicing against him – it just makes you have to raise your level as a coach because he’ll take advantage.