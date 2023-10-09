'Monday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Packers vs. Raiders

The fifth week of the 2023 NFL season ends with two teams who need a win. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Monday Night Football. The game will kick off on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 (ManningCast).

The Packers (2-2) have been up-and-down to start the season. Last week, Green Bay fell to the Detroit Lions 34-20, and quarterback Jordan Love struggled, throwing two interceptions in the loss. The running game was not a factor for Green Bay as running back Aaron Jones was dealing with a hamstring injury. He's still dealing with the same injury this week and will not play against the Raiders.

.@tae15adams has a meeting against his former team on MNF 👀



Despite the struggles last week, the Packers have been impressed with how Love has played this year. "He's pretty much the same way he's been the last year, at least when I've been with him," Packers quarterback coach Tom Clements said, per the team's official website. "You always anticipate based on … how he's practiced and done in the preseason and years past, you have an idea of how he might do when he becomes the full-time starter, and he's confirmed our thoughts. He's a good player."

The Raiders (1-3) are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn't play in the game because of a concussion he suffered during the Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will return to action on Monday night and is ready to get the Raiders back on track.

"It's not the easiest thing in the world, but just making the practice execution becomes game reality and that's what we're trying to do, and it's going to happen here," Garoppolo said, per Sports Illustrated. "Just the guys' mindset, I think. I think that sort of starts with just guys having the right mindset out here at practice, and then just transferring it over the game."

The Packers are currently in second place in the NFC North and 1.5 games behind the Lions for the division lead. The Raiders are in third place in the AFC West and 2.5 games behind the Kansas City Chiefs for first place.