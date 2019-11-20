MMA Fighter Saeideh Aletaha Dead at 26 Following Head Injury

Saturday night, an amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Saeideh Aletaha, was critically injured at a Fast and Furious Fight Series event at Central Hall in Southampton. Aletaha suffered a life-threatening brain injury after a blow to the head during the bout. She collapsed and was taken to the Southampton General Hospital shortly before 21:00 GMT. The 26-year-old fighter passed away on Sunday morning.

According to the BBC, Hampshire Police have launched an investigation into the fatal injury sustained by Aletaha. The authorities have also notified her family about the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 by colleagues at Southampton General Hospital informing us of a woman who was being treated in hospital for a life-threatening brain injury,” Hampshire Police said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “The woman, aged 26, died in hospital later that day.

Following the incident, the Fast and Furious Fight Series released a statement on Facebook to confirm the news. The statement expressed that the fighters are aware of potential injuries, but a situation like this is not expected to happen the majority of the time.

“Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that following one of our matches, one of the competitors, Sai Aletaha from Lookborai who lost, unfortunately, suffered an injury leaving her in a critical state that she tragically has not recovered from,” the statement read. “All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time. But, it can and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a Doctor, and full medical cover through out with Doctor, Paramedic and Ambulance on site alongside our experienced team of staff with numerous first aiders, safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal.

“Thoughts of course go out to all family, friends and team mates, if anyone needs any support please come to us or your coaches. Thank you to our team on the night who acted with utmost professionalism and carried their duties out above and beyond to react to the situation, and again we are here for any of you that needs it in this sad time.”

Aletaha’s home gym also released a statement on Facebook, saying that she was a “beautiful soul.” The gym said that her dedication to the sport was 110 percent and that she traveled miles every day just to train.

(Photo Credit: Getty)