MLB Umpire Rob Drake Apologizes for Tweet on Starting ‘Civil War’

Major League Baseball umpire Rob Drake sent a tweet earlier this week that included buying a rifle and “starting a civil” war if President Donald Trump is impeached. Now, he has released a statement to ESPN in which he apologizes for sending the tweet. Drake said he will learn from the mistake he made and he now realizes the impact the tweet made.

“Once I read what I had tweeted I realized the violence in those words and have since deleted it,” Drake said in the statement Thursday. “I know that I cannot unsay the words, but please accept my sincerest apologies.”

In the now-deleted tweet, Drake said he will buy an AR-15 rifle “because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020.” After that, Drake sent another tweet that said, “You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of [Capitol] Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

Drake then deactivated the account. The MLB was made aware of the situation and commissioner Rob Manfred said they will investigate.

“I want to personally apologize to everyone that my words made feel less safe,” Drake said in the statement. “I especially want to apologize to every person who has been affected by gun violence in our country. I also acknowledge and apologize for the controversy this has brought to Major League Baseball, my fellow umpires and my family. I never intended to diminish the threat of violence from assault weapons, or violence of any kind.”

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association released a statement on the situation and it said Drake was in the wrong.

“Rob is a passionate individual and an outstanding umpire. He chose the wrong way to convey his opinion about our great country,” the statement said. “His posting does not represent the view of the MLBUA or reflect those of the umpires we represent. The MLBUA supports all of the umpires who ensure fair play in the greatest game on earth. We are a group of individuals with diverse opinions and beliefs, united in our desire to continue our excellence officiating MLB games.”

Drake, 50, made his MLB debut in 1999 and has been working full-time the last 10 seasons. He is not part of the umpiring crew at this year’s World Series crew.