MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The MLB All-Star break for the 2022 season is here, which means it's time for the Home Run Derby. This event is a fan favorite as some of the top stars in baseball battle to see who can hit the most home runs in a set time limit. The 2022 Home Run Derby will start on Monday at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

There will be eight MLB players competing in the Home Run Derby, and they are Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves), Albert Pujols (St. Louis Cardinals), Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners), Juan Soto (Washington Nationals), Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians) and Pete Alonso (New York Mets) who is the defending champion. Alonso is looking to be the first player to win the title for the third consecutive year and the second player to be a Home Run Derby champion three times with the first being Ken Griffey Jr. in 1999. Alonso, Griffey and Yoenis Céspedes are the only three to win the Home Run Derby at least twice.

Alonso recently shared to ESPN his keys to winning the Home Run Derby, which include staying hydrated. "People think that the Derby's a power showcase, but I think it's more of an endurance competition," Alonso said. "Thing is, it's not just the day before. It's a couple days before for me. I always try and be the most hydrated person I can be because when you're out here sweating, especially now in the summer, it gets to be a lot. And then you start feeling fatigued if you're not [hydrated]. So I just want to be able for my body to bounce back, recover and be able to sustain a high energy output."

Pujols will make history on Monday as he will become the oldest Home Run Derby participant at 42 years old. He has participated in four derbies but has yet to win one. Winning the Home Run Derby would be fitting as Pujols is playing his final season and looking to hit 700 career home runs (685 currently).

"I'm thoroughly blessed to be able to do it and I hope that I can put on a good show for the fans," Pujols said, per MLB.com. I'm just going to try to have fun like I always have in that event and try to put on a good show. I'll represent a lot of players and fans, and hopefully, I can put on a good show for them and have fun. When they asked me about it, I was excited about it and feel honored to be able to do it."