MLB Legend Albert Pujols Inching Closer to Reaching Exclusive Club

Albert Pujols is only a few months away before his baseball career comes to an end. But before that happens, the 42-year-old MLB superstar is looking to do one more thing. As of this writing, Pujols has 686 career home runs, which means he needs just 14 more homers to reach the 700 mark. He would be just one of four players in MLB history to reach 700 homers, with the other three being Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

This season, Pujols has played in 58 games and hit seven home runs. The Cardinals have 62 games remaining in the regular season, so Pujols will have to pick up the pace to reach the 700 club. It may be easier said than done, though as the last time Pujols hit at least 20 homers in a season was in 2019 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Recently, Pujols talked about reaching 700 home runs and said he would rather win another World Series than reach an individual milestone. "I'm ok with 699. I'm ok with 682. I'm ok with whatever else I end up finishing up (with)," Pujols said, per KSDK." But winning a championship, that's really tough to come. And yeah, getting 700 is tough, too. But I think everybody wants to win a championship. So for me, if I don't get that milestone but I get that championship ring, trust me, I'd be really, really satisfied. I'd trade that in a heartbeat. I'd trade any award I have in my trophy case for a championship trophy once again. That's what you play for and it's hard to get. It's hard to get to the World Series, it's hard to get to the postseason but it's even harder to win one."

Winning a World Series is the goal, but getting to 700 home runs is something that doesn't happen every day. It's not clear who will be the next person that can reach that mark as Miguel Cabrera is second in active all-time home run leaders with 505. Third on the list is Nelson Cruz with 453 and he's followed by Giancarlo Stanton with 358. As we get to the summer, baseball fans will keep an eye on Puljos to see if he can do one more historic thing before he leaves the game.