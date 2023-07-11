Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hits Kid in the Head During Home Run Derby

One kid who was taking part in the Home Run Derby activities had a forgettable night. While catching fly balls during the Home Run Derby, the kid was hit in the head by a line drive hit by Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. According to Los Angeles Dodgers writer Blake Harris, the line drive was hit at 115.8 miles per hour, which led to the kid falling to the ground as soon as he was hit in the head. The good news is the kid didn't seem to be severely injured as he was seen walking off the field and treated with an ice pack.

This happened during the championship round of the Home Run Derby as Guerrero was taking on Tampa Bay Rays player Randy Arozarena. Guerrero came out on top as he hit 25 home runs in the final round to win his first Home Run Derby title. And Guerrero made history as he and his father, Vladimir Guerrero, became the first father-son duo to win the Home Run Derby. The elder Guerrero won it in 2007 when he was with the Los Angeles Angels.

Baseball hits kid in face during Vlad Guerrero Jr. at bat during Home Run Derby! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CdOoNIOlXH — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) July 11, 2023

"I don't remember much about 2007," Guerrero Jr. said, per ESPN. "I feel very happy, very proud that my father and I both won the Derby." The 24-year-old Blue Jays player has been with the team since 2019 and has become one of the top young stars in baseball. He's been named to the All-Star team the last three seasons, won the MLB home run title in 2021 and earned his first gold glove last year. His father is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame after recording 2,590 hits with 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs. The elder Guerrero was named to the All-Star team nine times, won eight Silver Slugger Awards and was named AL MVP in 2004.

Kid is all treated with an ice pack. Crowd cheered for him. pic.twitter.com/zZEbEQezn6 — Tommy (@RealTomBentley) July 11, 2023

"When my family pushes me to do something, usually good things happen," Guerrero Jr. said. "Everybody was telling me to calm down, to slow down, but you just can't. "You just can't. You just got to continue to hit homers." The Home Run Derby was held at T-Mobile Park, which will also host the 2023 All-Star Game on Tuesday night.