MLB All-Star Game 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The MLB All-Star game is here. After the Futures Game on Sunday and the Home Run Derby on Monday, All-Star Week concludes with the 91st edition of the Midsummer Classic. The game will be played on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox at Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies.

Baseball fans love the All-Star game as they get to see some of the top players in the league going against each other. But this year is a little different as the baseball world is falling in love with Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Not only Ohtani will bat leadoff, but he will also be the starting pitcher for the American League. He also competed in the Home Run Derby since he leads MLB in home runs.

Mad Max and Sho are your All-Star Game starting pitchers. This should be fun. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LS1JGSq9aH — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2021

This week, Ohtani talked about being compared to Babe Ruth. "Obviously I've never seen him live, but I've seen a lot of footage and heard a lot of stories and read about him a lot," Ohtani said, per ESPN. "If you're a baseball player, obviously you've heard his name before. He's a legendary figure, and it's a huge honor to be compared to somebody like that. All I can do is try my best and see how my season and career pans out."

Another player to watch is Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves. The veteran first baseman won the NL MVP award last year, and while his numbers a little down this season, he's coming into the All-Star break as one of the top hitters of the league. And that's important as he will be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

"This is 15 years I’ve been with this organization," Freeman recently told The Athletic. "I don’t know anything else. I’m not ready to look anywhere else. I’m still here with the Braves, and we’ve got three months left (in the season), and I hope something gets done. I do. But I’m just a player, so I can’t really do anything, you know? It’s not up to me. It’s not up to me to bring the contract up to me. So I don’t really know what people want me to say. I’m happy."