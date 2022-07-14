Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro NFL Player Announces Retirement After Nine Seasons

A standout NFL offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Thursday, Mitchell Schwartz went to social media to announce his retirement from the NFL. The 33-year-old was a member of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs and last played during the 2020 season.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Schwartz wrote in the post. "It's been almost two years since I injured my back," Schwartz wrote in his statement. "I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I'm currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it's clear my body won't ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it might never fully go away."

Schwartz was selected in the second round by the Browns in the 2012 NFL Draft. After making the All-Rookie Team, Schwartz would play another three seasons with the Browns before signing a five-year, $33 million contract with the Chiefs. In his five seasons in Kansas City, Schwartz was selected to the All-Pro team four times and helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl during the 2019 season. Before the 2019 season, Schwartz signed a one-year extension with the Chiefs. In 2020, his season was cut short as he was placed on injured reserve in November of that year due to a back injury. In March 2021, Schwartz was released by the Chiefs.

"Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career," Schwartz said. "My 7,894 consecutive snaps streak and 4 All-Pro nominations are my proudest individual accomplishments, far exceeding my own expectations," Schwartz revealed. I've met so many great people and forged relationships that will last a lifetime. Football was a big part of my life and always will be."

Schwartz went to send a message to the Browns and the Chiefs. "Thanks to my teammates in Cleveland and KC," he said. The game is only as fun as the people spend your time with and I was lucky to have the best teammates throughout my career." Schwartz played at Cal from 2008 to 2011. He started all 51 games and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors during his senior season. Schwartz was named the team's Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in his last three seasons with the team.