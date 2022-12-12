Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Hospitalized

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after he suffered a "personal health issue" at home, the school said. The 61-year-old was transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The school had no other information on Leach's health but said that "the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family." The school also announced that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is now in charge of the team until Leach returns. Mississippi State is currently getting ready to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Monday, Jan. 2.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Leach suffered a massive heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi. He didn't receive any medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes, and EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm. The Clarion Ledger says that Leach may have suffered seizures with the possibility of brain damage.

Leach joined the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2020 after spending eight seasons as the head coach at Washington State. In his three seasons at Mississippi State, Leach has recorded a 19-17 record and led the team to three consecutive bowl appearances.

From 2012-2019, Leach was the head coach at Washington State and led the Cougars to a Pac-12 North Division title in 2018. He was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2018 and led the program to six bowl appearances. His best season was in 2018 when he led the Cougars to an 11-2 record and a win at the Alamo Bowl.

From 2000-2009 Leach, who is known for his "Air Raid" offense, was the head coach at Texas Tech and became the winningest coach in school history. Leach never had a losing season at Texas Tech and won at least eight games each year from 2002-2009. His best season was in 2008 when he led the Red Raiders to an 11-2 record and appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

"My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach," Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen said. "While I am devastated by today's news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family."